By Trend

Six Georgian textile companies have produced one million face masks in the last two weeks in an effort to help stem the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, two more companies will also start the production from April 6.

The locally produced face masks will be gifted to people above 70 who suffer from chronic diseases, as well as healthcare workers, patrol police officers, border guards and cashiers.

Later they will also be available on sale at pharmacies.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Health MInister Ekaterine Tikaradze visited one of the companies in the region of Adjara.

Gakharia highlighted the importance of local production amid the global face mask deficit. He also welcomed the fact that these companies employ around 3,200 people.

Georgia has reported the second case of death from COVID-19 infection on April 5. The first case of death from coronavirus in Georgia was reported on April 4.

A total of 36 individuals have recovered out of the 170 confirmed cases since February 26.

A of now, 5,067 people are under quarantine to avoid the further spread of coronavirus in Georgia.