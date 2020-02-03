By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Total economic effect of using artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan could amount to about $25 billion per year, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has said.

Addressing the forum “Digital Almaty: Digital Future of the Global Economy,” held on January 31, Mamin said that the greatest effect is expected in the services sector (up to $15 billion) a year, while in the mining sector - up to $9 billion.

Mamin further said that jointly with the World Economic Forum, an agreement was reached to launch the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the WEF on the basis of the Astana International Financial Center and the launch is expected in 2020.

He noted the need for coordinated measures within the EAEU to create favorable conditions for the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

"It is important to establish active cooperation in developing common standards and rules, developing policies in the field of data exchange and integration, developing research activities," he stated.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan has already taken the first steps to use artificial intelligence technologies as part of the Smart Data Ukimet project. The Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence was created on the basis of Nazarbayev University.

"Based on the existing potential of Nazarbayev University, together with the World Bank, it is planned to create a National Cluster of Artificial Intelligence with its own laboratory, a data processing research center and a science park for the development of artificial intelligence. In all sectors and large companies, consistent work is underway to introduce artificial intelligence," he said.

Mamin believes the use of artificial intelligence in the field of transport and logistics will contribute to the optimization of transit routes, in the customs sector will accelerate the time of border crossing, and in trade it will reduce the volume of shadow and counterfeit traffic.

The forum participants got acquainted with the exhibition of IT companies and start-up projects of Kazakhstan on automation and digitalization of processes in law enforcement, financial, banking, educational and medical fields.

Prime minister Sergei Rumas (Belarus), Mikhail Mishustin (Russia), Ion Chicu (Moldova), Deputy Prime minister Zhenish Razakov (Kyrgyzstan), UN Assistant Secretary General Fabrizio Hochschild, Director of Government Transformation at Amazon Web Services Liam Maxwell, Founder of the 01 Edu system Nicolas Sadirac and Director of the UK State Digital Service Chris Ferguson attended the plenary session.

