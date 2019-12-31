By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Representatives of socio-political, business and banking and financial institutions of Uzbekistan participated in the international conference on “Responsible Investment in the CIS”, in Germany organized by the RAEX rating agency.

The diplomats of Uzbekistan gave presentations on the modern development of the country, its trade, economic and investment opportunities.

Consul General Erkin Khamraev spoke about the socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country, the conditions created for foreign investors in the republic, the provision of guarantees for the protection of their rights, and the opening up of new opportunities within the Central Asian region.

The conference participants, within the framework of the presentation on the topic “Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan”, got acquainted with the tourism potential of the republic, its transit and transport and logistics component, existing and proposed for joint implementation of infrastructure projects. In addition, information was presented about major projects in the textile, energy and housing sectors, industry, and in the provision of services.

The information presented aroused great interest among the participants, as evidenced by numerous questions from foreign entrepreneurs.

The conference was attended by representatives from Germany, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.