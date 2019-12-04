By Trend

Some 3,642 tourists from Tajikistan visited Turkey in October 2019, which is 6.7 percent more compared to October 2018, a source in the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry told Trend on Dec. 3.

"The share of Tajik citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 0.09 percent," the ministry said.

From January through October 2019, as many as 37,969 tourists from Tajikistan visited Turkey, which is 7.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Tajik citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey from January through October 2019, amounted to 0.09 percent.

Over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey in October 2019, which is 14.2 percent more compared to October 2018.

During the reporting period, over 1.6 million people visited Antalya, while over 1.3 million tourists visited Istanbul.

From January through October 2019, over 40.7 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

