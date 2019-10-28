By Trend

Georgian Qvevri winemakers are participating in the International Exhibition of Artisan Wine Fair (RAW Wine) in New York City, US, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Wine Agency.

Ten wine cellars from Georgia are presented at the exhibition this year with the support of the National Wine Agency.

Visitors of the exhibition can also get acquainted with the ancient traditions of Georgian wine production, its culture and history.

Companies participating in the New York Exhibition will also be exhibiting at RAW Wine LA in Los Angeles on November 3-4.

---

