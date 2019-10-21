By Trend

A new bus route has been launched from Uzbekistan’s city of Kokand to the city of Shaydon in Asht district, Tajikistan’s Sogd region, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The length of the route is 84.5 kilometers.

Passengers will be transported in comfortable Isuzu buses, as well as in minibuses. The ticket costs $2.5.

Several bus routes have been already launched between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The buses operate on the Tashkent-Khujand, Ferghana-Khujand, Termez-Dushanbe, Denau-Dushanbe and Samarkand-Penjikent routes.

The bus service between the cities of the two countries was interrupted in 1992, due to the outbreak of the civil war in Tajikistan. As relations between the two states began to improve, passenger traffic also resumed.

The first regular bus flight was launched in May 2018 along the Tashkent – ​​Khujand – Tashkent route.

---

