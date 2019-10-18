By Trend

An event to promote business tourism will be held in Georgian capital Tbilisi on October 30, Trend reports citing the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The event will be organized by the Exhibition Bureau of the National Tourism Office of the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

During the event, managers of largest tourism companies from Asia and the Far East will visit Georgia, the administration said.

Furthermore, representatives of the private sector of Georgia will be able to hold working meetings and develop cooperation with leading tour operators from this region. As expected, representatives of 34 largest travel companies from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia will take part in the B2B platform.

According to the tourism administration, the event aims to attract tourists from Asia and Far East to Georgia.

Within the four-day event, representatives of the largest international tourism companies will get acquainted with the tourism potential of Georgia and visit various regions of the country.

