Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced readiness to negotiate to solve problems, Trend reports citing the president's televised press conference.

"I have said that I'm ready for any meeting that will [help] remove the pressure off the people. I will sacrifice myself with honor, whenever I see [an opportunity] for a meeting that will solve problems of Iranian people," he said.

"We have sent two messages in the United Nations. One was that Iran does not seek war, and the world accepted the message. The second was that we are not afraid of negotiations and everyone heard that we were even ready for 5+1 meeting in New York," the president added.

"After the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we had economic growth and the region was in peace. What I promised people was that I would try to prevent JCPOA from being damaged from Iran side, since the US wanted Iran to leave the deal first," Rouhani said.

"I did not think there would be protests, the sanctions were not so strong, but we did not predict natural disasters like the earthquake in Kermanshah or the flood in the spring," the president noted.

“The government is not weak or tired; it is capable to surpass economic crisis. In 2017, we moved out of social crisis. We have a crisis that lasts several months, but we will move out of economic crisis, too," said Rouhani.

