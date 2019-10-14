By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Trend reports referring to Turkish Foreign Ministry Oct. 14.

The meeting was held as part of the summit of the Turkic Council, which is being held in Baku Oct. 14-15.

On Oct. 3, 2009, at the summit in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it was announced about the creation of a new organization, and its activity principles are reflected in the Istanbul Declaration of Sept. 16, 2010.

At the first stage, the Turkic Council included Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On Sept. 14, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states (CCTS-Turkic Council).

The structures of the Turkic Council include the Secretariat in Istanbul, the Council of Presidents, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Committee of Senior Officials, the Council of Elders of Turkic Speaking States, the Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) in Baku, the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan city and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

Over the entire existence period of the organization, six meetings of leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council took place.

