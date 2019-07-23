By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Today, international trade is a fundamental part of the economic activity of Uzbekistan. Continuing reforms in this area allow expanding Uzbek markets for goods and services. Uzbekistan has become a country with an independent voice in the international community and a member of reputable international organizations. Political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural ties have been established with the leading industrialized countries of the world.

In January-June 2019, Uzbekistan led trade relations with more than 166 countries of the world.

In particular, the foreign trade turnover of the republic in January-June 2019 amounted to $19.7 billion and increased by $4.52 billion, or 29.8 percent more than the corresponding period of 2018, according to the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics

Of this number, exports reached $8.4 billion (growth rate - 27 percent), and import - $11.2 billion (growth rate - 32 percent). The foreign trade balance amounted to minus $2.8 billion.

Foreign trade operations, which are the most important factor of the economy, ensure the development of Uzbekistan. The establishment of trade relations with other countries contributes to the growth of exports of products manufactured in the country.

In January-June 2019, the number of enterprises engaged in the export of goods, compared with the same period last year, increased by 831 units, and their total number reached 3,885 units.

With the CIS member states in foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan reached 34.8 percent ($6.8 billion), the growth rate of foreign trade turnover, compared to the previous year, was 118.1 percent.

Current trade relations with other foreign partners also continue to develop. Thus, the share of other countries in foreign trade turnover in January-June 2019 reached 65.2 percent ($12.8 billion), the growth rate of foreign trade turnover, compared to the same period last year, was 137 percent.

The volume of exports of Uzbekistan in January-June 2019 made up $8.4 billion (an increase, compared to the same period last year, reached 27 percent). The share of goods in the composition of exports reached 81.5 percent, of which energy carriers and petroleum products - 16.8 percent, food products - 9.4 percent, textiles and textile products - 9.1 percent, nonferrous metals and products from them - 5, 8 percent, ferrous metals and products from them - 1.7 percent.

The main partners in the export of goods and services in foreign trade were China (19 percent of total exports), Russia (13.6 percent), Kazakhstan (8.1 percent), Turkey (6.8 percent), Kyrgyzstan (4.5 percent), Afghanistan (3.1 percent) and Tajikistan (1.7 percent).

In January-June 2019, the volume of imports in Uzbekistan amounted to $11.2 billion (growth rate - 32 percent). The main share in its structure is occupied by machinery and equipment, including parts and components (43.6 percent), chemical products and products from it (13.3 percent), as well as food products (8.2 percent).

Seven major partner countries (China, Russia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Germany and the U.S.) in the total volume of imports have a share of 69.1 percent, which is more than $7.78 billion.

Thus, it becomes obvious that as a result of large-scale reforms of the foreign economic activity of Uzbekistan and strong ties with the countries of the world, the export potential of this country grows.

Thanks to the creation of favorable conditions, the provision of a number of tax and customs benefits to manufacturers, as well as due to the modernization of industrial facilities, the quality and volume of exported Uzbek products increased, which allowed domestic products to take strong positions in foreign markets.

