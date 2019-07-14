By Trend

One person has been killed as a result of a brawl between two bikers that occurred at a square in north Tehran on Saturday, according to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA). According to reports, one of the bikers fired a gun injuring the other, while the victim attempted to shoot back at the offender, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The agency reported that the incident took place at around 15:20 local time. The perpetrator of the shooting was detained by the police and taken to the Sanandaj police station.

The wounded man was subsequently transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries to the groin.

According to the police, the victim did not have any identification on him and died due to the severity of the injuries.

An investigation has been launched into the identity of the murderer and the victim as well as other circumstances of the incident.

Such incidents are quite rare in the Iranian capital.