By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Russian state corporation Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan have signed a road map for the implementation of the second phase of construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan.

The Energy Minister of Uzbekistan Alisher Sultanov and Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev signed the document within the framework of the international exhibition Power Uzbekistan-2019 held in Tashkent.

In early September 2018, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and head of the Uzbek government Abdulla Aripov signed a cooperation agreement on the NPPs construction. Rosatom plans to build a complex of two power units of 3+ generation.

On May 15, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with Alexey Likhachev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further cooperation issues to ensure the preparation quality and NPP construction project implementation on the basis of the adopted road map.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the timely and full implementation of the agreement reached in the peaceful nuclear energy sphere.

In early 2019, Mirziyoyev approved the concept of nuclear energy development in the country, designed for 2019-2029. The main program objective is the construction and start of the safe NPPs operation with a total capacity of 2.4 GW. The station construction is planned to start in 2022 with the Russian government’s loan.

Rosatom is one of the global technological leaders. The company has assets and competencies to work at all stages of the nuclear production chain from uranium mining to decommissioning of nuclear facilities and spent nuclear fuel management.

Rosatom brings together about 400 enterprises and organizations, including the world's only nuclear icebreaker fleet. It is the largest electricity generating company in Russia, accounting for 18.7 percent of the country’s total electricity generation. Rosatom is the third in the world in nuclear power generation.

