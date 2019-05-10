By Trend

The President of Uzbekistan signed the law on ratification of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), which aims to reduce the use and complete elimination of these substances.

The Convention was earlier ratified by the national parliament, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

Ratification of the convention will require Uzbekistan to provide information on available hazardous chemicals, ban or restrict usage of POPs, and dispose them by environmentally friendly methods.

Convention was adopted in the city of Stockholm on May 23, 2001. To date, 182 states are parties to the convention.

Ratification of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (Stockholm, May 22, 2001) is one of the conditions of the European Union for Uzbekistan to obtain additional tariff preferences for the supply of domestic goods to the European market within the framework of the General System of Preferences "GSP +".

---

