By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenians expected Europe to become more often in contact with the separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after Armenian Prime Minister’s participation in the PACE spring session. However, the international community continues the policy of non-recognition of the self-proclaimed illegal entity in the occupied Karabakh.

Earlier, Thorbjorn Jagland, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said that The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights should be able to visit the occupied Karabakh.

Armenians assumed that Jagland’s statement will open prospects for occupied Karabakh, and would serve to legitimize occupation results. They hoped that the illegal regime would get contracts and investments.

These expectations of Armenians remained only dreams that will never come true. Numerous international structures refuse to implement programs in Karabakh. European structures explain their behavior with the negative reaction of Azerbaijan over unadvised visits to occupied Karabakh, according to Armenian media.

Armenia is still unable to achieve tangible results on international venues, because any move in this direction is countering the international law. The world community unambiguously recognizes lands now occupied by Armenia as the territory of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries arose in 1988 due to the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions - 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan - are under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

At present, the negotiation process is proceeding through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, established in 1992 to find ways for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland and Turkey. The group is co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding regions.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

