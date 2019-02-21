By Trend

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, signed an agreement on strategic cooperation between the two countries in Ashgabat on Feb. 21, Trend reports via Turkmenistan State News Agency.

Moreover, at the intergovernmental level, the following were signed: agreements on customs cooperation and air traffic, on the location of international railway crossing at the common state border, memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector and on increasing the volume of Turkmen electricity supplied to the Afghan province of Herat.

A memorandum of understanding was also concluded for the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway and the rules for organizing the railway communication between the Serhetabat-Turgundi stations at the joint state border were adopted.

