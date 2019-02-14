By Trend

Trade turnover between Russia and China in January 2019 has increased by 10.8% on an annualized basis to $9.2 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said in a report issued on Thursday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

China's exports to Russia grew by 11.5% in the first month of 2019 and exceeded $4.3 billion. Russia's exports to China also increased by 10.2% to $4.89 billion.

In 2018 trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 27.1% on an annualized basis to $107 billion.

