By Trend

It is impossible to resolve energy issues facing Europe without Russian gas supplies, Director General of Serbia’s natural gas provider Srbijagas (or Serbiagas) Dusan Bajatovic told reporters during an energy roundtable in the city of Novi Sad, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"It is impossible to solve the European gas equation without Russia," he said, adding that Serbian and other countries of the region had contracts with Russia’s Gazprom valid until 2020-2022. According to Bajatovic, the year 2020 will be crucial, when gas supplies through Ukraine will end. "Everyone has technical and other solutions so that no one is left without gas," the Srbijagas director general said.

When asked whether gas pipeline projects were consistent with the EU requirements, Bajatovic noted that Serbia abided by the national energy law, which was in line with the European Union’s Third Energy Package. "France, Germany, Austria, who have extended contracts with Russia, as well as Hungary and Bulgaria, want to ensure gas supplies through the TurkStream and the Nord Stream pipelines, while Brussels makes most of its statements under Washington’s pressure," he said.

Bajatovic said earlier that Serbia was technically ready to build the TurkStream gas pipeline. The country’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, in turn, said that Belgrade welcomed Moscow’s plans to build the pipeline through Serbia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz