By Trend

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines is launching direct flight connecting Astana and Dushanbe today, Trend reports referring to news.tj.

According to Dushanbe International Airport, SCAT Airlines launches the Astana-Dushanbe direct flight within the framework of activities of the Kazakh-Tajik intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation and bilateral negotiations.

The flight will be operated twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays. Bombardier CRJ200LR will be used to operate this flight.

Vice-President of SCAT for Commerce, Nikola Buryakov, told reporters in Astana yesterday that ticket for the Astana-Dushanbe flight costs 44,000 tenge (equivalent to 118 U.S. dollars) and the round-trip ticket costs 86,000 tenge (equivalent to 232 U.S. dollars).

SCAT Airlines, legally PLL SCAT Air Company, is an airline with its head office on the property of Shymkent Airport in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. It operates services to all of the major cities of Kazakhstan and to neighboring countries. Its main base is Shymkent Airport, with focus cities at Aktau Airport, Astana International Airport and Almaty International Airport.

The airline was established and started operations in 1997. It is owned by Vladimir Denisov (53%) and Vladimir Sytnik (47%). Its name is the contraction of Special Cargo Air Transport.

SCAT founded Sunday Airlines as a new charter venture and subsidiary, for which SCAT operates four Boeing 757-200s as well as one Boeing 767-300ER.

The SCAT Airlines fleet now consists of 5 Boeing 737-300s, 3 Boeing 737-500s, 4 Boeing 757-200s, one Boeing 737-700, one Boeing 737 MAX 8, one Boeing 767-300ER, 3 Bombardier CRJ200ERs, and 3 Bombardier CRJ200LRs.

