By Trend

On Dec. 12, the UN General Assembly at its plenary session unanimously adopted a special resolution “Enlightenment and Religious Tolerance”, the draft of which was developed by Uzbekistan, Trend reports on Dec. 13 referring to Uzbek media.

The adoption of the resolution was the practical implementation of the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, put forward at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017 in New York.

“Speaking from the high rostrum of the United Nations, the head of state said the main goal of the resolution proposed by Uzbekistan is 'to ensure universal access to education, eliminating illiteracy and ignorance'. The document is intended to 'promote the establishment of tolerance and mutual respect, ensure religious freedom, protect the rights of believers, prevent discrimination'," the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

In order to implement this initiative, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan, together with other state agencies, carried out work to develop the draft resolution and its coordination with all the UN Member States.

Among the co-sponsors of the resolution, are such countries as Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Japan, etc.

---

