The sixth meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee for the Development of Rural Business with Forest Products in the Kyrgyz Republic project sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was held in Bishkek, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry (SAEPF) reported, Trend reports referring to kabar.kg.

At the meeting, Chief Advisor of the JICA project in Kyrgyzstan Toshifumi Serizawa presented a report on the used budget funds for the project for 2018 and spoke about the plans of activities for 2019.

Director of the SAEPF Abdykalyk Rustamov highly appreciated the support provided within the project implemented with the support of the Government of Japan and expressed hope for further fruitful bilateral cooperation to consolidate the achieved results, as well as to solve new problems.

“A lot of work has been carried out within the project, but much remains to be done. The position of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the SAEPF is to purposefully, openly and transparently eploy technical assistance provided by the Japanese government within the project,” Rustamov said.

The goal of the project is to promote the development of business models of forest products by applying an approach of joint forest management schemes at the national level.

The total budget of the Development of Rural Business with Forest Products in the Kyrgyz Republic project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is $ 3 million 700 thousand. To date, 75% of the project has been implemented.

