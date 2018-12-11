By Trend

Turkey is entitled to become a full EU member, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“It is unfair that the EU hasn't abolished the visa regime with Turkey, and Ankara is working to eliminate that,” Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

"Turkey will carry out reforms and achieve the abolition of the visa regime with the EU," Cavusoglu said.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

