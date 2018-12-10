By Trend

Former NSS chief, Republican party candidate Davit Shahnazaryan noted that he is really sorry that the election campaign was short, Trend reports citing News.am.

“These are the most shameful elections with the campaign being accompanied with threats, violence and bad words,” he said after casting his ballot today, adding though, that nevertheless this is a very important day for Armenia.

“I have no doubts that all those who consider them to be citizens of Armenia have made a right choice,” he said.

Shahnazaryan also said that two of the ballots are in his pocket but did not say to which party they belong. “I will show them after we meet today after 8 p.m. in the RPA office,” he said.

---

