The Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s updated 2019–2021 country program for Tajikistan focuses on supporting road and energy development, private sector development, education and healthcare improvement, food security, and municipal infrastructure, news.tj reports.

According to the ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM), the indicative financial assistance for the 3-year Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) released recently is over $300 million, all in grants. The final amount will, however, depend on the country’s performance and availability of ADB funds.

“The COBP is consistent with the current ADB country partnership strategy with Tajikistan and the national development priorities,” said ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Mr. Pradeep Srivastava. “To address the country’s challenges and emerging needs, ADB is open for stronger partnership with and cofinancing by other multilateral and bilateral institutions.”

The COBP includes projects to rehabilitate key road corridors, support financial sector development, further develop the energy sector including supporting sector reforms and improving infrastructure, as well as improve water resource management. In addition, ADB plans to support projects to develop urban infrastructure, improve resilience to natural disasters, and enhance labor skills.

ADB and Tajikistan’s development partnership began in 1998. To date, ADB has approved over $1.7 billion in grants, concessional loans, and technical assistance to the country. ADB and Tajikistan’s development partnership has restored and built the country’s new transport and energy infrastructure, supported social development, expanded agricultural production, and improved regional cooperation and trade.

