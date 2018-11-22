By Laman Ismayilova

French musician FILIGAN will perform at Rotunda Jazz Club on November 28.

Discovered by Marcel DADI and Jean Félix LALANNE at the age of 14, FILIGAN shows a real talent for the guitar instrument and an ability to adapt that will lead him very early on to play alongside the greatest musicians.

Directly inspired by his generous nature, he offers with disconcerting ease, a spontaneous music, full of life, while keeping a melodic verve that draws on all styles.

The French musician knows how to remain unpredictable, and surprises are not lacking during his concerts which are a mixture of virtuosity, pedagogy and humor with a backdrop of boundless energy.

Alternately guitar, banjo, double bass or percussion, he gathers the instrument in a polyphonic universe. It is with passion that he reveals the guitar from every angle in " A Solo Orchestra".

The concert starts at 19:00. Free entrance.

Address: Landmark hotel, Nizami str., 90A

