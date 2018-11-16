By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Akim of Akmola region Malik Murzalin and Khokim of the Syrdarya region Gofurzhon Mirzaev signed a framework agreement on cooperation between the regions.

In Shymkent, a delegation from the Akmola region composed of representatives of the departments of business and industry, agriculture, the Chamber of Entrepreneurs, businessmen of the region participated in the Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, press service of the regional akimat reports.

Khokim of Syrdarya region noted that Relations between the Syrdarya and Akmola regions have recently developed particularly dynamically. In Kokshetau, sides signed investment agreements on export contacts for $ 20 million, and $ 10 million with Novopek LLP. Syrdarya and Akmola regions have much in common in terms of development potential; therefore, there are great prospects for development between them and in other sectors of the economy.

The parties intend to cooperate in the fields of economy and trade, tourism, health, culture and sports. Recall, the volume of foreign trade turnover between the Akmola region and the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017 amounted to $ 72 million.

The establishment of direct trade relations between the regions contributes to the realization of socially important food products to the population without unnecessary intermediary links. Akmola region exports potatoes, legumes, wheat, barley, corn, flour, sunflower seeds, imports fruit juices, lime, packaging bags and bags.

Uzbekistan has recently made efforts to establish closer political and economic relations with neighboring countries. Changes in the foreign policy course of the country occurred after Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016. Tashkent declared that its priority in foreign policy is to improve relations with the states of Central Asia.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan currently experience a rise in mutual economic ties. In 2017, the trade turnover between the two Central Asian nations increased by 8.6 percent and exceeded $ 2 billion. In January-June 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 52 percent, with Uzbek exports growth of 48 percent. Over 200 companies with Kazakh capital currently operate in Uzbekistan.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed to take further measures to ensure the growth of trade turnover to $ 3 billion in 2018 and $ 5 billion by 2020. The countries also intend to increase the number of rail, bus and air communication between two states.

Uzbek investments in Kazakhstan for the past 10 years amounted to $ 31.3 million, half of which falls for 2016. Kazakh investments in Uzbekistan totaled $ 114.4 million in the past decade.

