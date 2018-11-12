By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The French water management company proposed to create an innovative system of water supply and control, its management, and also to reduce the amount of consumed water in Uzbekistan.

The Tashkent city administration hosted a meeting between the head of the Tashkent City Administration, Jahongir Artikhojayev, and the Director General of the French Company SUEZ on the developing regions, Eric Ghebali

Guests noted the ongoing reforms in the country, carried out by the head of state.

The Uzbek side proposed to create a joint working group and roadmap between SUEZ and other competent authorities.

Over the past decade, Uzbekistan has made significant investments in the modernization of water supply and sanitation services. Its portfolio of government borrowing for water supply and sanitation projects is the largest in Central Asia. Despite this, citizens still face problems with access to clean water and reliable water supply.

Uzbekistan is located in the basin of two large rivers, the Syr-Darya and the Amu-Darya, and, nevertheless, is experiencing a shortage of fresh water.

The lack of drinking water is associated, among other things, with the inefficient use of water resources. The Soviet-era water supply system, with the collapse of the USSR, fell into disrepair, the infrastructure developed its resource, and the new one was practically not built, especially in rural areas.

As for water supply enterprises in rural areas, they often have large chronic indebtedness and cannot afford to finance even basic operating expenses for the provision of their services, partly due to low tariffs and inefficiency of the systems, not to mention the construction of new water supply systems and drilling wells.

In order to improve the efficiency of water use, the quality of work while reducing tariffs for services, the head of Uzbekistan made a decision to create a center for implementing investment projects in agriculture and water management

Such innovations should contribute to attracting foreign investment in Uzbekistan, and increase the efficiency of using the country's water potential, according to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In January-August 2018, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France amounted to $195.1 million, of which $117.3 million accounted for exports from Uzbekistan, and $77.8 million for imports from France.

