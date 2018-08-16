By Trend

Uzbekistan and the US will discuss the requirements for continuing the use of the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade program, as well as the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the US Embassy in Uzbekistan said in a message.

The relevant discussions will be held as part of the visit of the US trade representative’s delegation to Uzbekistan on August 15-16.

The delegation includes Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs Mark Linscott, Assistant US Trade Representative for Trade Policy and Economics Edward Gresser and Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Zeba Reyazuddin.

During the discussions, the role of protecting intellectual property rights and eradicating forced labor in accordance with international standards will be considered, which are necessary for continuation of getting the advantages of the trading system as part of the GSP program.

