By Trend

Russia and Egypt will join efforts to resume direct flights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a ceremony in the Kremlin, in which newly appointed ambassadors presented him their credentials, TASS reports.

Among them was an ambassador from Egypt.

"Today, regular flights are resuming between our countries’ capitals [Moscow and Cairo]," he said. "Efforts will continue in order to resume air traffic on other routes."

Putin added that he stays in contact with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi, discussing topical international and regional issues, in which the two countries’ positions are close or absolutely the same.

Putin reminded that he had congratulated al-Sisi on his landslide victory at the recent presidential election.

