By Trend

The US offered Turkey joint production of Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the Turkish media reported April 6 citing a diplomatic source.

Reportedly, Washington also sent Ankara a document confirming this intention of the United States.

Earlier, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs, Tina Kaidanow, during her visit to Ankara, said that Washington has an attractive offer for Ankara.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said previously that Turkey didn’t agree with the US on the transfer of technology for the supply of Patriot missile system and therefore, signed an agreement with the Russia on the S-400.

He added that Turkey has no objections with regard to the Patriot, if the conditions of Ankara are accepted positively.

---

