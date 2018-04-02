By Kamila Aliyeva

An agreement on the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, signed by Tashkent and Moscow in late 2017, came into force on April 1.

The text of the document was published on the official portal of the legal information of Russia.

The creation of national infrastructure and training of personnel for the nuclear energy of Uzbekistan, the construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors in the country, as well as their support throughout the life cycle were defined as promising areas of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in this direction.

The agreement also covers the exploration and development of uranium deposits in Uzbekistan, the reclamation of uranium tailings, the production of radioisotopes and their use in industry, medicine and agriculture, scientific and basic research.

The agreement envisages the creation of joint working groups for the implementation of specific projects and scientific research, as well as the exchange of experts, holding of seminars and symposia.

Earlier, Moscow also offered Uzbekistan to build a nuclear power plant with two new generation power units in the country.

In the course of the visit of the Rosatom corporation’s head Alexei Likhachev to Uzbekistan, he announced that Rosatom is ready to build the most modern two-block nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

“Our proposal is to build a station of two modern blocks of the “three plus” generation VVER-1200 here in Uzbekistan, in the time that the Uzbek side considers acceptable. Our experience in the construction of such stations is very solid,” he said at the time.

A possible NPP project will have a huge national importance for Uzbekistan as it would allow diversifying Rosatom’s own energy complex and ensuring energy security of Uzbekistan, according to the director general.

The possible construction of nuclear power plants will create about 5,000-6,000 jobs, and 1,500-2000 jobs will e created during the operation of the station.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz