By Trend

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "is encouraged" by a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a spokesman said Friday, Anadolu reported.

The secretary general "commends the leadership and vision of all concerned and reiterates his support for all efforts towards peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Trump agreed to meet Kim after the North Korean leader "expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible", South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-Yiong told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

The meeting is planned for some time by May, but no time or place has been yet been agreed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz