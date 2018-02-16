By Kamila Aliyeva

Uztrade company, which assists Uzbekistan's small and private business and farmers in exporting goods, has concluded export contracts worth $5 million for the supply of melons to the EU countries.

The agreement was reached within the framework of the international exhibition Fruit Logistica 2018 held in Germany.

The national exposition of Uzbekistan on Fruit Logistica 2018 was traditionally represented by Uztrade. The national stand demonstrated a wide range of fresh and processed vegetables, fruits and spices.

“Fruit Logistica 2018 has opened for us new great opportunities to enter the European market. In particular, we signed a contract with ELMI Ltd. for the delivery of melons for $5 million. At the same time, it should be noted that if earlier we worked only with trader companies in the Baltic countries, now we have the opportunity to export products directly to Germany, France, Belgium and other European countries,” Bekhruzkhon Saidullayev, representative of the company, said in an interview with Jahon.

Within the framework of the exhibition, representatives of the Uzbek delegation held meetings with importing companies from Germany, France, Holland, Hungary, Italy, and Turkey. Preliminary agreements were reached on the supply of Uzbek melons, greens, and a wide range of dried fruits.

In addition to export supplies, the delegation discussed business cooperation in Germany in other areas, including implementation of investment projects in the production and processing of fruit and vegetable products.

More than 3,000 exhibitors and 76,000 visitors attend Fruit Logistica every year to realize their full business potential within the international fresh produce trade.

Fruit Logistica covers every single sector of the fresh produce business and provides a complete picture of the latest innovations, products and services at every link in the international supply chain. It thus offers superb networking and contact opportunities to the key decision-makers in every sector of the industry.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz