By Trend

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov met today with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda within the framework of his official visit to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, Jeenbekov said that the current state of the entire range of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations was discussed with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and identified priority areas for further cooperation, Kabar with reference to the Kyrgyz President’s press service reported.

"Between our countries there is a great unrealized potential in the trade and economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Measures should be taken to intensify trade and economic cooperation and create favorable conditions for increasing the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. It is necessary to develop mechanisms for cooperation in the export, import and re-export of goods, taking into account the membership of Kyrgyzstan in the Eurasian Economic Union and the GSP + status in the EU. It is necessary to help business circles and business entities of our countries in establishing contacts and concluding contracts," Jeenbekov said.

The head of Kyrgyzstan proposed in the near future to hold a business forum in Bishkek with the participation of Tajik entrepreneurs.

Jeenbekov also stressed that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are waiting for an early resolution of the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

Kohir Rasulzoda stressed that the meetings of the presidents of the two countries will have a positive impact on the development of bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. "Cooperation with Kyrgyzstan is a priority of our foreign policy. We are mutually interested in deepening bilateral relations. You correctly noted that we need to increase trade and economic cooperation. We give priority to cooperation in the trade and agrarian sector. We cherish the neighborhood and centuries-old traditions of friendship," Rasulzoda said.

The sides exchanged views on all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including on the transit potential of the two countries, the implementation of the CASA-1000 project and the cultural and humanitarian partnership.

