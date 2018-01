By Trend

Turkey's police detained a pedophile engaged in downloading and distribution of child pornography, the Turkish media reported on January 15.

The Istanbul police earlier identified the IP address of a computer on which child pornography was downloaded from one of the servers in the US during five months.

Reportedly, the detainee is a citizen of Armenia. The name of the detainee is not disclosed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz