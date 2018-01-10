By Trend

A 33-year-old Georgian citizen, Gosha Shagnadze, who is a member of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, has been detained in the northeastern Turkish province of Trabzon, the Turkish media reported on January 10.

During the investigation, Shagnadze confirmed that he has contacts with the IS.

As a result of the search in Shagnadze’s apartment, propaganda literature, as well as videos proving his involvement in the IS were found.

It is expected that Shagnadze will be deported from Turkey to Georgia.

---

