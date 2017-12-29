Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs, Erlan Abdydaev met with representatives of national and foreign media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. At the meeting, Minister Erlan Abdyldaev spoke about whether a new agreement on cooperation with the United States and future prospects for bilateral cooperation will be signed, Kabar reports.

"America is the most important direction in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy and we understand the role and importance of the United States in the modern global world," the Minister said. Abdyldaev specified that in bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan is always inclined to constructive and effectiveness of two countries’ relations.

"During the year, we showed constructive and we conducted and are negotiating a new agreement on cooperation," the minister added.

Abdyldaev mentioned that there were a lot of different articles in previous agreement that defined directions and dealt with certain immunities and privileges. "Taking into account those programs and projects, which are being implemented, we want to bring them to the same standard with the same level of immunities and privileges that exist in other relevant countries, with whom we cooperate", the minister said.

The Foreign Minister specified that there are things that need further negotiations. "Over the past year, we held several rounds of negotiations. Several negotiations were conducted through Skype, but now we agreed and found understanding on the structure of the new treaty in total for 60-65%. This work continues, "Abdyldaev said.

According to Erlan Abdyldaev, Kyrgyzstan proposed to sign the "road map" together with the agreement. As the minister points out, this was mentioned and agreed two years ago during a meeting with the previous US Secretary of State John Kerry.

"The most important thing is that we must understand to reach an agreement that will meet the interests of both sides." There must be a clear understanding of what we want and what they want. Based on this we must move forward”, the Minister said.

In conclusion, Erlan Abdyldaev pointed out that he does not see any problems or artificial things, and the work process continues. “I think that everything will be fine," he said.

