Yerevan creates dramatic tension on border with West's support

1 April 2024 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

In the last few days, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, the rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to a high level, and an increase in the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information space in preparation for sabotage attempts.

On March 30, the concentration of manpower, armoured vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy weapons of the Armenian armed forces and the intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conventional border is observed by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

It is worth noting that the Armenian government accuses Azerbaijan of preparing a so-called "new attack" on Armenia, for almost a year. However, on the contrary, from the beginning of 2024, Armenian armed forces have shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army several times, especially during the swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Although the EU appointed its monitoring mission on the borders of Armenians ostensibly to protect them from an alleged possible attack from Azerbaijan, the violations still come from the former. The EU monitoring mission in Armenia, with over 200 employees has not seen any attempt at violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This is the best example of Western hypocrisy.

Now, at a time when the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia are ongoing, Armenia's attempts to increase the tension in the region are nothing else but provocation and turning the South Caucasus to the battle ground again.

In a comment to Azernews on the issue, military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that this the West that is approving Armenian provocation attempts in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

“After the end of the war in November 2020, Armenia began to implement new engineering fortification works in the places where it retreated, more precisely in the positions where it stands in front of the Azerbaijani army positions. In particular, engineering fortifications were built in the conventional border region starting from Goycha Lake, to Zangilan, and this process continues today, as well. And the West is supporting Armenia's provocative political and military decisions", he said.

The expert also said that Baku predicted these steps in advance.

"Knowing this in advance, Azerbaijan implemented a mirror effect and did not respond to Armenia's offer to withdraw the armed troops. Because it was clear what was behind this offer."

Noting that Armenia repeatedly accused Azerbaijan about the attack to Armenia, Ramil Mammadli condemned Yerevan's hypocrisy.

"Armenia's declaration on military mobilization should be considered as Yerevan's next hypocrisy and provocation. Because Armenia has been claiming that Azerbaijan is preparing for war for almost a year, and in parallel, Yerevan is mobilizing its own troops," the expert added.

The expert reminded that Armenian government understands the consequences of its actions.

"Armenia itself is deeply troubled. Yerevan knows very well that if the conflict is not concluded with a peace agreement, the tension will increase and Azerbaijan will destroy any provocation carried out by the Armenian side," Mammadli said.

It is no secret that after Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Patriotic War, the Armenian side, unable to swallow its deserved punishment, tries to accuse others for Pashinyan's "failure".

It is worth noting that last year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that there is a "5th column" in the Armenian army and accused that "organization" for the defeat of country.

But who the Armenian Prime Minister meant when he said "5th column"?

Ramil Mammadli explained that 5th column is nothing else but Wests tool in Armenian Army.

"'The fifth column usually refers to the forces connected to Russia. But I think that for many years the function of the fifth column in Armenia has been performed by the United States and other Western organizations. On the other hand, Russia presented itself as a country which interested in resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And Azerbaijan prefers Russia's mediation in this issue."

The expert noted that Armenia's close relations with the West may lead to a repetition of the Ukraine and Syria scenario in the South Caucasus.

"It seems that Armenia is interested in the forming of new forces in the region. The empowerment of Western forces in South Caucasus can lead to the the scenario of Ukraine and Syria in the region," the expert concluded.

