TAP aims for gold standard in methane emissions reporting by 2026, says CEO

25 April 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium is intensifying its environmental transparency efforts with a goal to achieve the gold standard in methane emissions reporting by 2026, according to the company’s CEO Luca Scieppati, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the consortium’s methane management strategy, Scieppati emphasized that methane emissions management is at the core of TAP’s overall carbon emissions strategy. This strategy is outlined in the Methane Emissions Reduction Plan (MERP), which forms part of TAP’s Carbon Management Plan (2022–2025).

TAP has undertaken a number of Leak Detection and Elimination Campaigns (LDAR) since the start of operations. These have been conducted at major facilities in Greece and Albania (2021, 2023) and Italy (2021, 2022, 2023), targeting infrastructure components like valves, connectors, pressure relief valves, vents, flow meters, and flanges to detect and measure fugitive emissions.

“Our approach is based on innovation and transparency,” Scieppati said, adding that the company aims to be an industry leader in responsible emissions management.

Highlighting a key milestone, Scieppati also announced that TAP has already achieved the gold standard for the 2024 reporting cycle, based on 2023 data. This certification is part of TAP’s participation in the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) — a flagship program under the UN Environment Programme focused on enhancing the accuracy and transparency of emissions data.

“TAP is proud to be part of OGMP 2.0 and is committed to further reducing emissions and setting a benchmark for other operators in the region,” Scieppati noted.

The TAP pipeline is a vital part of the Southern Gas Corridor, delivering Azerbaijani gas to European markets and playing a key role in regional energy security and decarbonization.