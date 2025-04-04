Azernews.Az

Price of Azeri Light oil falls

4 April 2025 10:24 (UTC+04:00)
The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil at Italy's Augusta port has decreased by 4.89 USD or 6.23%, reaching 73.49 USD per barrel, compared to the previous figure on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.

