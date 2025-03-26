Baku Azerbaijan sees record oil exports to UK in early 2025

26 March 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

In the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan exported a significant 130,600 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to the United Kingdom. This marked a notable shift in trade as Azerbaijan had not exported any such products during the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

