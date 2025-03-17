Oil prices rise amidst US' military campaign against Houthis

17 March 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Oil prices opened the week higher as the United States vowed to persist in its military operations against Yemen’s Houthi forces until the group ceases attacks on international shipping, Azernews reports. The U.S. airstrikes, which resulted in at least 53 fatalities, mark the largest U.S. military campaign in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January, according to the Houthi-controlled health ministry. A U.S. official stated that the campaign could extend for weeks as Washington seeks to curb the Red Sea disruptions caused by Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.

