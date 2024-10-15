Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 15 2024

Azerbaijan's oil prices decline amid global market volatility

15 October 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's oil prices decline amid global market volatility
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The price of Brent crude for December 2024 contracts fell slightly.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more