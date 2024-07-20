Azerbaijan's oil price goes down
Azerbaijani oil has fallen in the world market, Azernews reports.
That the price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil decreased by $1.09 or 1.22 percent to $88.46.
Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).
Global oil markets experienced a decline in prices
The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $2.48 to trade at $82.63, while the price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $2.69 to stand at $80.13.
