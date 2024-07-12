Tatneft to develop one of old oil fields in Azerbaijan

12 July 2024 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian oil company Tatneft, along with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will develop the Bibi-Heybat onshore field, said the company's CEO Nail Maganov, Azernews via RBC.

“This is one of the old deposits. We, together with our colleagues from SOCAR, will utilize the available technologies,” Maganov said.

He added that Tatarstan and Azerbaijani companies are working together in the reconstruction of an oil refinery in Türkiye.

“We have traditionally done well in petrochemicals, and we are working on this topic together with our Azerbaijani colleagues. In addition, we operate in other third countries,” Maganov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz