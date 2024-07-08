Azerbaijan involves many interested parties in process of transitioning to green energy, SOCAR president says

8 July 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan has involved many interested parties in the process of transitioning to green energy. Joining forces with stakeholders can make it possible to achieve greater achievements in this direction."

Azernews reports that SOCAR president Rovshan Najaf said this at the opening ceremony of the 18th Baku Summer Energy School.

He said that Azerbaijan not only increases the volume of energy supply to many countries, but also ensures their energy security.

"The organisation of the Summer Energy School is a very appropriate platform for discussing such issues," R. Najaf said.

---

