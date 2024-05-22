Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 22 2024

Azerbaijan increases its purchase of swap gas from Turkmenistan

22 May 2024 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases its purchase of swap gas from Turkmenistan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Azerbaijan has increased its purchase of swap gas from Turkmenistan by 27 percent in the first quarter of 2024, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more