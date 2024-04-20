Azerbaijani oil prices on rise

20 April 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF increased by $0.31, amounting to $88.82 per barrel on April 16, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6% compared to the indicator of 2021.

In this year's state budget for Azerbaijan, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at 60 US dollars.

