14 February 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR to facilitate supplying raw materials to Tajikistan
Fatime Letifova
The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will support the "TK-Oil" oil refinery start-up built in the Dangara Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) territory in Khatlon province and the provision of raw materials, Azernews reports, citing the statement of Zavki Zavkizoda, Tajikistan's Economic Development and Trade Minister.

