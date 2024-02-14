SOCAR to facilitate supplying raw materials to Tajikistan

14 February 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will support the "TK-Oil" oil refinery start-up built in the Dangara Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) territory in Khatlon province and the provision of raw materials, Azernews reports, citing the statement of Zavki Zavkizoda, Tajikistan's Economic Development and Trade Minister.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.