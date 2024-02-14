Azerbaijani oil prices increase

14 February 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.32 amounting to $87.90 per barrel on February 13, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).

In 2022, the "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil's average selling price of one barrel was 103.58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6% compared to 2021.

