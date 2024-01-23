TAP consortium reveals volume of gas supplies to Italy

23 January 2024 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy in 2023, Azernews reports referring to the TAP AG consortium.

Besides, the consortium added that from 2026 TAP will be able to supply 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas more per year.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

---

